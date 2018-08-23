Phoenix Gold Launches Bass Cube 2.0

CLEARWATER, FL (08.24.2018) – Phoenix Gold has announced the release of the Bass Cube 2.0, an unparalleled constant usable bass enhancement module for vehicle audio systems. Bass Cube 2.0 is designed to enhance low-frequency sounds below 80 Hz in any high-quality audio system.

Among the features that make the Bass Cube 2.0 stand out from the rest of the pack are the tuning capabilities provided by the Variable Center Frequency Control knob that takes you to your bass sweet spot and the Parametric Bass Equalization for fine tuning. The Remote Bass Control, installed within easy driver reach, lets you adjust the bass based on the type of music, the quality of your audio signal, or the compression of the recording.

The Bass Cube 2.0 gives you hard-hitting bass no matter your audio source, with the versatility needed for any audio build. The Selectable Balanced/Unbalanced Ground Isolation Switch helps it function beautifully with ultra high-end units, and two-channel Digital Bass Restoration pulls the bottom out of compressed music.

The RCA input and output internal line driver pushes the strongest, most noise-free audio signal to your amp to deliver clean, powerful, noise-free bass, whether you’re working with a factory or aftermarket head unit. Variable Output Gain Control adjusts output voltage to suit your amp, and the Selectable Subsonic Filter drives speakers efficiently without trying to reproduce frequencies they can’t handle.

With the precision tuning needed to dial in the bass line to perfection, Bass Cube 2.0 gives any vehicle audio system the extra boost it needs to enjoy clean, articulate bass.

BASS CUBE 2.0 is available now and has an MSRP of $159.99.

Visit phoenixgold.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

