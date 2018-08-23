Lootens to Host Dealers at the 2018 Clambake on Sunday, September 16th

– Lootens Distributing will host dealers at the 2018 Clambake and Dealer Show on Sunday, September 16th at the company’s facility in Skaneateles. This year’s Clambake will mark the company’s 42nd anniversary. Show hours are 10 AM until 4 PM.

Doug Lootens told 12voltnews.com, “It’s hard to believe but it’s been a year already since our last Clambake. We are planning for a very big event this year to celebrate our 42nd anniversary. The 60′ x 120′ tent will be packed with vendors and great deals. We have developed super strong deals for dealers who attend the event and of course will have a large spread of food – including steamed clams, pulled pork, shrimp and sausages plus burgers with all the trimmings.”

An added incentive for dealers to attend this years Lootens’ event is a chance to win the week-long vacation trip to the Dominican Republic. For the lucky winner Lootens will also match up to $1000. for airfare allowance. The winner must attend the Lootens’ Dealer Show to be eligible.

“We continued the chance to win the week long trip this year as an added benefit for dealers attending our show. The winning dealer must be on site for the drawing. I can’t wait to see the look on his, or her, face. The trip is for two to the Lifestyle Holiday Vacation Resort – Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. In addition to the free week’s lodging Lootens is including up to a cool $1000. toward the winner’s airfare,” Lootens added.

Tony Rotella, Rotella’s Body Shop in Syracuse NY, was the 2017 trip winner.

Jamie White, Opus Marketing related, “Chuck Otatti and I will be working the Clambake again. We will be representing Directed and Polk Audio. It’s always remote starter time at the Clambake and we will provide valuable info on Directed’s remote start products to prep dealers for the remote starter season.

“Remote starters are huge business in our area and we have put together terrific programs for dealers who attend our 2018 event,” Lootens concluded in a conversation with 12voltnews.com.

For more info, call 315-685-8816 or 800-233-5003.

