Play Music and Connect to Any Source Using Metra PowerSports Bluetooth Wireless Receiver



Holly Hill, FL – August 23, 2018 – Metra Electronics ® , the leading manufacturer of aftermarket automotive solutions, is launching its snap-in Bluetooth Wireless Receiver designed to be used in

multiple power sports applications including UTVs and watercraft. The MPS-BTK receiver fits the standard 1.45” x .83” cutout used for switches by most manufacturers. It features a one-knob control that adjusts all functions including volume, track up and down, source selection, play and pause and pairing. It is equipped with a built-in line driver that triples the voltage input, so the audio sounds great no matter the source.

The MPS-BTK has an IP (International Protection Rating) of IPX5 and weather-proof connector designed to connect directly to the Metra Powersports 6PIN DIN amplifiers. A breakout cable is

included if connecting to any other amplifier. The controller remembers up to nine paired devices and automatically reconnects, in connected order, when a device is present. The patent-pending single-wire controller provides a direct connection to a Metra PowerSports amplifier and includes a universal adapter for use with any other amplifier.

Compatible Metra PowerSports amplifiers include the MPS-AMP60X4 and the MPS-AMP100X2.

