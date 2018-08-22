KICKER Exhibits XRV Rig, Show Cars and Prizes as Title Sponsor of OC Jeep Week 2018

STILLWATER, USA – KICKER will be the title sponsor of the annual Ocean City Jeep Week 2018, held from August 23-26 at the Ocean City (Md.) Convention Center. Jeep clubs, individuals, thrill seekers and loyalists can still register to participate in OCJW activities on-site at the Convention Center.

Located in front of the Convention Center entrance, KICKER will bring the XRV (Xtreme Recreational Vehicle), the brand’s outrageous rolling showroom complete with a full line of KICKER audio gear and a 20,000-watt “Boom Room.” The Boom Room features a wall stacked with 15- inch L7 square subwoofers and plenty of space to experience and even dance.

Expected to be playing nearby, KICKER’s Polaris RZR 4-door UTV comes stacked with a KICKER/SSV Works™ Phase 5 audio kit, all plug-and-play. Next to the RZR, a black Jeep Grand Cherokee will be parked for demo, equipped with KICKER’s premiere Q-Class subwoofer, amplifier and coaxial speakers. Next to the XRV, the Maryland chapter of Infidel Jeepers club will be joining in to demo.

Two winners per day will be selected for the KICKER “Livin’ Loud” award on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The recipients of the award will each receive a KICKER Bullfrog weather-proof Bluetooth speaker. Winners will be chosen for their KICKER “spirit” – carrying the audio gear in their vehicle and having a Livin’-Loud attitude.

Several events are planned for the show. Each day will begin with 300 Jeepers cruising the Ocean City sand at the Beach Crawl. This is the only time all year the city of Ocean City permits Jeep vehicles on the sand. New for 2018, a beach obstacle and trail rides are planned daily, as is a Kids Zone, live DJ, vendor’s row and more. A show n’ shine is also projected for the event, as well as several parties.

Full event details are available on the OC Jeep Week web page at www.oceancityjeepweek.com.

