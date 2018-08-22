Alpine Electronics to Attend Ocean City Jeep Week and Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion

08/23/2018 – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. will participate in two popular Jeep consumer events taking place this weekend, Ocean City Jeep Week and the Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion. The company will host exhibits and sell Alpine Restyle Jeep Wrangler products at both events.

Ocean City (OC) Jeep Week will be held in Ocean City, MD on August 23-26. The Ocean City Convention Center is the home base for Jeep Week and will feature vendor booths and various events. Other activities will be held at close-by venues and include trail rides, an obstacle course, and a daily morning Beach Crawl.

2018 marks Alpine’s third year at OC Jeep Week. Wells Auto Sales, an authorized Alpine retailer from Warrenton, VA, will bring their 2018 Wrangler JL featuring the new Alpine PSS-23WRA 300-watt sound system upgrade. There will be two other Jeeps in the Alpine booth — a 2015 JK and 2012 JK — and all three vehicles will have Alpine in-dash, sound, and rear-view camera systems. Alpine employees and sales reps from Focused Marketing Solutions will be available to advise on system recommendations, while the Wells team will handle sales and on-site product installation.

The Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion will be held in Pigeon Forge, TN on August 24-25. The LeConte Convention Center is the site of the main event and will feature vendor booths, a Show and Shine competition, and other activities. Local trail rides will also be offered.

The Alpine booth will be staffed by Alpine employees and sales reps from Tech Marketing. Rubitrux, an authorized Alpine retailer from Boone, NC, will coordinate the Alpine product sales and installation at the show. Alpine’s “Hellbender” 2017 Wrangler JK, a 2018 JL, and a 2015 JKU will be featured in the Alpine booth, and all vehicles will have complete Alpine systems. Additional authorized Alpine retailers participating at the event are Morris 4×4 Center, who will be selling Alpine products on-site; and Quadratec, who will coordinate online sales for those who prefer having their Alpine products shipped to their homes.

Consumers are welcome to visit the Alpine booths at both events, which will be easily identifiable by the large blue Alpine tents.

