Stinger Marine Announces Two New Subwoofers

CLEARWATER, FL (08.22.2018) — Stinger Marine has announced the launch of two new subwoofers, available in two sizes at 10 and 12 inches. These UV-tested subwoofers are marine-grade and ready to handle the harsh elements associated with marine use. They exceed industry standards significantly, promising years of durability and reliable service.

The precision, non-corrosive terminals of these marine subwoofers create a solid connection in any challenging environment, providing powerful sound that can’t be stopped by rain or fog. These subwoofers have been fully tested in both salt and fog to ensure their ability to battle the elements and still deliver the powerful sound you demand from your oceangoing sound systems.

Audiophiles looking for top sound in off-road vehicles or boats can choose between 10-inch and 12-inch subwoofers, each of which cranks out 300W of peak power with 150W of RMS power, with polypropylene mica-injected cones with 150w /300W of peak power handling.

Butyl rubber surrounds provide the flexibility and durability you need in a marine environment. These carefully chosen surrounds have a far longer life span than the standard rubber surrounds, and they possess the ability to withstand heat, cold and challenging environments, all to keep your subwoofers and speakers reliable for years to come. Both the 10-inch and 12-inch subwoofers are fully marinized for use in both freshwater and saltwater environments.

SEA12S4 12” subwoofer is available now with an MSRP of $149.99.

SEA10S4 10” subwoofer is available now with an MSRP of $119.99.

Visit stingerelectronics.com/catalog/marine/ for more.

