ONTARIO, CA / TEPATITLAN, MX (08.22.2018) – PowerBass staff members Erik Harbour and Mario Bugarin have just returned from a very productive trip to Mexico. The trip included meetings with Yiyo Car Audio, stops at area dealers including Car Audio Rameriz and a packed training session attended by over 120 in the audience representing area retailers.

Harbour stated, “It was a fairly short trip but very successful. We flew from LAX into Guadalajara. Omar Perez picked us up at the airport and guided us through our time in Mexico. Through the efforts of Yiyo Car Audio our distributor, PowerBass is one of the strongest brands in Mexico.”

The PowerBass training at the De Anda Convention Center in Tepatitlan on Friday night, August 17th was packed. Over 120 in the audience, representing 60 dealers, listened intently to the PowerBass presentation. Perez welcomed audience members and Bugarin conducted most of the meeting in Spanish. A seated dinner preceded the training session that capped the 2-9 PowerBass activities for the day.

Omar Perez is the owner of Army Audio in Guadalajara and is the local rep for PowerBass in Mexico.

