DOW Electronics Hires New Account Manager

TAMPA, FL (08.22.2018) – DOW Electronics has announced that Tom Will has joined the company to support and grow the Custom Integration channel. Will has shown a customer support focus that enhances his product knowledge and sales experience.

Will was hired as the Account Manager focused on helping DOW’s custom integration customers in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Will joins DOW after working in a Sony business development role at Tech Data. In his prior positions, Will focused on expanding and growing accounts, offering training and product information, and proactively supporting dealers. The skillsets he learned in these roles will be valuable to his position with DOW.

“This is a great opportunity for me to take the next step in my career, I feel like the environment and culture at DOW will help my growth,” expressed Will. “I look forward to working with the great dealers that have partnered with DOW, and expanding the dealer base.”

“Tom is comfortable working with dealers and effectively communicates the product knowledge he has,” added strategic sales manager Eric Friedman. “Working the Sony account at Tech Data gave him valuable experience that will translate well to our B2B environment.”

“Tom has a natural customer service focus that was honed over his last two jobs; we feel this is important to our company culture,” stated Drew Fischer, director of sales.

Visit www.DOWElectronics.com or call 1-800-627-2900 for more.

Share this:



Tweet

