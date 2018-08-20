SEMA Ignited Moves to New Location

DIAMOND BAR, CA (08.21.2018) – SEMA Ignited, the official after-party of the SEMA Show, will give the general public a first look at vehicles and products from the trade-only event at a new location this year, the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Platinum Lot, located on the east side of LVCC (on Swenson Street, between Desert Inn Road and Sierra Vista Drive).

Following four days behind closed doors at LVCC, hundreds of custom-built vehicles will roll out of the convention center on Friday, Nov. 2, and assemble at SEMA Ignited for the fifth consecutive year.

SEMA Ignited is an open-to-the-public extravaganza that includes food, entertainment, iconic builders, hundreds of customized SEMA Show vehicles, and much more. Spectators may also be included in the nationwide television special, as producers film the announcement of the 2018 SEMA Battle of the Builders winner during SEMA Ignited. The program will premiere on the Velocity Channel in 2019 and document several builders’ journey to the SEMA Show.

For more information about SEMA Ignited, visit www.semaignited.com. To learn more about the SEMA Show and apply for press credentials visit www.semashow.com.

