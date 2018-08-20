Metra Electronics Awarded 2018 TOP Vendor Award – Accessories and Materials

HOLLY HILL, FL (08.21.2018) – Metra Electronics received the Mobile Electronics Industry Award for 2018 TOP Vendor- Accessories and Materials given at a ceremony held August 19th at the Mobile Electronics Association KnowledgeFest Tradeshow and Conference in Dallas, Texas.

Given annually, the “Mobile Electronics Industry Awards comprise a months-long process to recognize and honor those in the mobile electronics industry that best exemplify the professionalism, business ethics, service and expertise we want to think of when they do business in our industry,” according to Mobile Electronics Association, the entity responsible for the awards.

“Metra Electronics is known as The Installer’s Choice. This award is another confirmation of that. We take pride in being on the forefront of product development for aftermarket solutions, focusing on quality at the best value,” said Bill Jones, president and CEO of Metra Electronics. “We have developed kits and accessories for a wide range of vehicle applications, where others may invest the resources into the most popular vehicle applications, Metra has created hundreds of kits for many of the ‘hard to find’ vehicles.”

Metra Electronics won in the Accessories and Materials category for products or technology that improve upon the look, style and/or function of existing vehicle components or standard components that accompany aftermarket products.

Visit metraonline.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

