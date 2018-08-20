Autosport Plus Hosts Monthly Events

– Autosport Plus is definitely a proactive 12volt retailer with a strong presence in the local Canton community also. Monthly events, held the second Saturday each month, at the local Quaker Steak and Lube pack the restaurant’s parking and provide a helping hand to families in need.

The recent event on Saturday evening, August 11th, was a tremendous success. Eric Mollohan stated “At Saturday’s event there were over 150 Jeeps and lifted trucks. The parking lot was packed to see the burnout contest and during the evening the number of spectators certainly topped a thousand.”

Autosport Plus staff prepared a number of raffle baskets that were offered during the event. A Kicker BullFrog was featured in one of the baskets. Mollohan commented “We appreciate very much Kicker helping with the Bullfrog the raffle. Our regional Matt Mathies was by the store recently and made sure we had all the latest info.”

Over all $3,000 was raised for the daughter of a local family.

Autosport Plus is very active on social media. On Instagram the company has over 110,000 followers. “We have been utilizing social media since the MySpace days. Instagram and Facebook posts play a major role in all our promotions” Mollohan concluded.

Visit www.autosportplus.com for more.

