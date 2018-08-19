KnowledgeFest 2018 in Big D

DALLAS, TX (08.20.2018) – KnowledgeFest 2018 filled the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas August 17th through the 19th. Industry members along with companies from across the US, Canada, Mexico and overseas traveled to Big D for the event. The schedule of training seminars was lengthy and the sessions were very well attended.

Well over 50 brands exhibited on the event show floor. There were several first time exhibitors including DS18, ODX Lighting, Ground Zero, Dynaudio, BLAM Audio, MSC America and CVD.

The talk of the show floor was definitely the Atrend Limo Jet. This very, very unique vehicle had the look of a regional jet with running gear for the road. The interior cabin was a product showroom of lights… with all seats First Class.

See over 40 posts from the 12volt Central Studios-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @12voltnews – showcasing activities through mid-afternoon Sunday.

KnowledgeFest 2018 concluded Sunday evening, August 19th, with the ME Mag reception, Banquet and Industry awards.

Posts highlighting KnowledgeFest 2018 activities will continue into the week.

Visit knowledgefest.org for more.

