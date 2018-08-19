Directed Announces Viper SmartStart Pro

VISTA, CA (08.20.2018) – Directed has announced that the fastest Viper SmartStart ever – the Viper SmartStart Pro VSM550 – launched at KnowledgeFest.

The all-new Viper SmartStart Pro is the fastest connected car solution available. Optimized for use with Viper’s groundbreaking DS4 platform, Viper SmartStart Pro delivers scorching speed with 4G LTE connectivity and future-proof design to ensure support for new features as they are developed. 3G backup is also built in, ensuring the most robust possible coverage.

Geoff Weathersby, Directed VP Connected Car said, “We’re thrilled to introduce the Viper SmartStart Pro – the speed is unbelievable. Harnessing the power of the 4G LTE network while continuing to access the 3G network ensures the fastest and best coverage across North America. Viper SmartStart Pro is truly the connected car re-imagined.”

