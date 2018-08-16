Signature Audio Seeking Workshop Supervisor – Scottsdale, AZ

Signature Audio, a specialty 12 volt retailer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, has an immediate opening for an experienced and self-motivated Workshop Supervisor. In this important role, the candidate will oversee the production activities in the installation bay and function as a liaison between the sales and installation departments to ensure successful outcomes for the high-end clientele.

The ideal candidate for a Workshop Supervisor at Signature Audio is:

A self-motivated leader with 10+ years of retail installation experience.

Able to manage a team of installation technicians to ensure timely completion and high-quality installation standards are met.

Capable of researching integration and installation solutions to provide the sales team with options and recommendations that meet client expectations.

Knowledgeable on European sports cars and exotics (disassembly, fitment, etc.).

Knowledgeable on OEM audio integration and basic DSP tuning skills.

Knowledgeable on custom-installed (CI) radar/laser detection systems.

Someone who possesses excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Someone who enjoys mentoring and motivating other installation team members.

Detail-oriented and works to meet scheduled deadlines.

Exhibits professional conduct at all times, both with co-workers and clientele.

Able to do occasional installations as needed (less than 20% of the time). The focus of this position is largely installation management and keeping the workflow for the team on schedule.

Fabrication experience is a plus, but not necessary.

MECP and/or ASE A6 certification not required, but certainly a plus.

Signature Audio values individuals who contribute to the ongoing company philosophy of serving our clientele with the highest possible level of quality and convenience. Our clientele expects what we promise and we actively seek team members who are committed to deliver.

About the Workshop Supervisor Position:

Annual compensation for the Workshop Supervisor position is commensurate with work experience, skillset, and organizational ability.

We offer above-average pay for the greater Phoenix area compared to 12 volt shops ($60k+) for this position.

Generous annual paid vacation time.

8:30am-5pm Monday-Friday. No weekends.

Relocation stipend available for qualified applicants.

This position reports to directly to the shop owner. No middle-management to limit you.

Signature Audio provides advancement opportunities as company growth continues to expand.

We are an equal opportunity employer.

About Signature Audio

Signature Audio is the premier 12 volt specialty retailer in Scottsdale, Arizona. Our clientele are high net worth individuals and we work on primarily European exotics (Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Maserati Ferrari, Lamborghini, etc.). The shop is over 8400 square feet and is outfitted with all the necessary tooling to complete metal, wood and plastics fabrication as needed. The entire workshop is air conditioned with epoxy floors and generous space for tools and workbenches. If there’s a tool or machine we need to increase quality and efficiency and don’t already have it, you’ll make the business case for why we need it.

About Scottsdale, AZ and the Greater Phoenix Area

Scottsdale is located in Maricopa County, AZ.

Population 248,000.

Major airport is Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (code PHX).

Scottsdale hosts the world-famous collector car auctions (Barrett-Jackson, Russo & Steele, etc.), as well as the Arabian Horse

Show, Good Guys car shows (2 annually) and the Phoenix Open PGA golf tournament among many other events.

Scottsdale average temps in the winter – 70-75 degrees during the day. Wear shorts all year round if you like.

Maricopa County per capita income – $55,054

Maricopa County Median Resident Age – 36 years old

Major Industries in Phoenix Area – Aerospace/Defense, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing.

If you’re a foodie, the restaurant scene in and around Phoenix/Scottsdale is legendary. No shortage of great places to dine and discover new flavors.

If you like the snow, less than two hours’ drive north takes you to Flagstaff, AZ where there is generous skiing and snowboarding in the winter months.

Nearby cities to Scottsdale include Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Fountain Hills, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Cave Creek and Carefree.

How to Apply

Signature Audio retained Ramsey Consulting Group, Inc. to oversee the applications and initial phone interview process. Please email your resume in Microsoft Word or PDF format to info@ramseyconsultinggroup.com. Put “Signature Audio Workshop Manager” in the subject line, please. Consider your email message a cover letter and please include notable installation, technical and management skills, salary history and complete contact information. No phone calls or emails directly to Signature Audio, please. All submissions will be kept confidential.

