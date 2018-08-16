Eton Car Audio to Debut at Knowledgefest

– Eton Car Audio has announced that it will make its long-anticipated US debut this week in Dallas, and will be exhibiting at the Mobile Electronics Association’s KnowledgeFest, in association with AMG (Booth 223).

Founded in 1993, Eton gmbh, is recognized as the largest loudspeaker manufacturer in Germany and is celebrating their 35th Anniversary this year. Over the past few decades, the company has developed a formidable reputation for advanced technology and precision engineering and has become the premier OEM speaker supplier for both automotive manufacturers, as well as numerous prestigious European and US brands, including the original, legendary, Diamond Hex series of components.

Among the highlights are the superlative ‘RSE’ and ‘RSR’ modular component systems, which have received numerous rave reviews from European hi-fi magazines for many years. The RSE 160 2-way component system ($799.99 MSRP) features their latest, advanced technology, adapted from their esoteric home tweeter, which uses an exotic, ceramic alloy dome, delivering flat-response to beyond 20 kHz, plus their proprietary ‘swivel’ flush-mount, for superb response, even if mounted in ‘off-axis’ stock locations.

Retailers who are interested in learning more about this exciting opportunity are invited to call AMG at (702) 829 – 4155, or email to ubersub@gmail.net, to schedule a meeting during the show. Additional info will be made available in near future.

Visit www.eton-gmbh.com for more.

