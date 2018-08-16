Eton Car Audio to Debut at Knowledgefest

Founded in 1993, Eton gmbh, is recognized as the largest loudspeaker manufacturer in Germany and is celebrating their 35th Anniversary this year. Over the past few decades, the company has developed a formidable reputation for advanced technology and precision engineering and has become the premier OEM speaker supplier for both automotive manufacturers, as well as numerous prestigious European and US brands, including the original, legendary, Diamond Hex series of components.The brand will initially offer three categories of products, including the highly-regarded SDA series of compact, Class D amplifiers, their ‘Upgrade’ series of European vehicle “Plug and Play” speaker systems, specifically designed for BMW and VW platforms, as well as their sublime array of highly regarded component and integrated systems, all of which are engineered and manufactured at their factory in Neu Ulm Germany.
Among the highlights are the superlative ‘RSE’ and ‘RSR’ modular component systems, which have received numerous rave reviews from European hi-fi magazines for many years. The RSE 160 2-way component system ($799.99 MSRP) features their latest, advanced technology, adapted from their esoteric home tweeter, which uses an exotic, ceramic alloy dome, delivering flat-response to beyond 20 kHz, plus their proprietary ‘swivel’ flush-mount, for superb response, even if mounted in ‘off-axis’ stock locations.The company is now in stock and shipping from four (4), strategically located regional warehouses, to offer Retailers optimal 1- 3 day ‘JIT delivery’ to most US major markets.
Retailers who are interested in learning more about this exciting opportunity are invited to call AMG at (702) 829 – 4155, or email to ubersub@gmail.net, to schedule a meeting during the show. Additional info will be made available in near future.
Visit www.eton-gmbh.com for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.