Kicker Returned to Outlaw Armageddon… Version 2018

STILLWATER, OK (08.16.2018) – KICKER’s XRV (Xtreme Recreational Vehicle) roared into the pits as more than 150 of the fastest street cars in the country roared down the drag strip in Noble OK during Outlaw Armageddon 2018. This event is the World Series of no-prep drag racing. Thunder Valley Raceway Park played host to the annual event August 9th thru11th.

The XRV rig, including its rolling showroom of audio products and the 20,000-watt Boom Room, competed with booming engines and screeching tires at one of the loudest venues KICKER will attend in 2018.

More than 20,000 race fans were in the stands as drivers raced for prizes totaling over $150,000 in seven different classes. Several members of Discover Channels Street Outlaws and Street Outlaws: New Orleans were on site.

Visit www.outlawarmageddon.com and www.kicker.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

