JL Audio Wins EISA Award for VX800/8i Amplifier

MIRAMAR, FL (08.16.2018) – The JL Audio VX800/8i amplifier has received accolades worldwide for its unique design and innovative technology. Recently this product received one of the highest honors to date from the respected European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) who chose it as a Best Product 2018-2019. The awards ceremony will be held on August 31 during the IFA Show at the EISA Awards Ceremony, Kempinski Bristol Hotel in Berlin, Germany.

The EISA Awards are chosen annually by an expert panel of judges representing more than 50 leading specialist magazines in 5 countries covering photo, video, audio, home theater, and mobile electronics products from up to 20 European countries. Qualifying products are judged for their ultimate expression of design that combines advanced technology, desirable features, ergonomic design, and represent the greatest value for money.

As quoted from the Award Citation of the EISA Jury:

“When it comes to US-designed DSP amplifiers, JL Audio takes some beating. With its direct digital signal routing, from input to output, the VX800/8i is capable of pumping out astonishing sound. A full-range Class D eight-channel amplifier, it boasts integrated DSP for a wide range of installation-specific settings. High-speed, second-generation NexD2 switching technology is on hand to deliver crystal-clear audio via its RCA analogue and digital pre-outs (these at up to 96kHz/24-bit), while the high efficiency/cool-running amps fire out a rated 75W/4ohm per channel. Finally, the VXi-BTC Bluetooth communicator and VXi-HUB network hub are available for fine-tuning and connection, offering control of up to five VXi amplifiers at once.”

George Jenkins, Vice President, International Sales at JL Audio said, “The VXi amplifier line has been extremely well received globally and having one of the models recognized by the European Imaging and Sound Association, speaks to the hard work our engineering team put forth to develop such an innovative product. I am honored to be invited to the gala and receive this award on behalf of the entire team at JL Audio.”

Visit jlaudio.com for more.

