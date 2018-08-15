ESCORT Radar to Showcase Mobile Electronics & Specialty Automotive Products at KnowledgeFest 2018

DALLAS, TX (08.16.2018) – ESCORT, the leader in premium radar and laser detection technology, today announced it will showcase its mobile electronics and specialty automotive products at KnowledgeFest 2018 in Dallas, TX. These products designed for the 12V specialist market will be on display in booth #411 at the Dallas Convention Center, Friday August 17th – Sunday, August 19th. ESCORT will also be holding two training sessions throughout the KnowledgeFest conference as well.

The solutions on display will include:

ESCORT iX Ci Platform

The ESCORT iX Ci platform features an intelligent range front radar receiver and includes our patented In-Vehicle Technology (IVT) Filter to eliminate false alarms from vehicle collision systems. The new iX Ci platform is expandable to add rear radar sensors and up to four ShifterMax laser sensors. It also includes a LED matrix display, control panel, GPS antenna, interface boxes and be Bluetooth enabled to for real-time, connected driving through the ESCORT Live app.

ESCORT MAX Ci Platform

The ESCORT MAX Ci platform includes an advanced range front radar receiver and ultra DSP technology for the earliest warning of speed monitoring threats. The MAX Ci features a full color OLED display and controller and is expandable to add rear radar sensors and up to four ShifterMax laser sensors. It also includes a GPS antenna, interface boxes and be Bluetooth enabled to for real-time, connected driving through the ESCORT Live app.

ESCORT MAX Ci 360

The ESCORT MAX Ci 360 is the best, most advanced detection system for the ultimate in driver alert and ticket protection on the planet. Designed to be seamlessly integrated into the vehicle, it features both front & rear radar detection as well as front and rear laser shifters that protect drivers against all speed monitoring devices for complete 360 degrees for driver alert awareness with directional threat warning.

ESCORT ZR5 Laser Shifter

The ZR5 Laser Shifter includes two ShifterMax sensors, bridge box, in-vehicle controller and interface enabling the Shifter System to either be used independently or through a direct wire cord to plug into existing ESCORT windshield mounted detectors for complete radar & laser protection. The ZR5 is also expandable with two additional ShifterMax sensors for a total of four shifters providing maximum front or rear laser protection.

ESCORT ZW5 Laser Shifter

The ZW5 Shifter System is designed to wirelessly integrate with ESCORT windshield mounted detectors by allowing full audio and visual alert output as well as complete ShifterMax system control all through the windshield mounted detector in real time. The ZW5 includes a wireless interface, bridge box, ZW5 Smartcord, and two ShifterMax sensors. The interface mounts under the hood and communicates to the ESCORT windshield unit through wireless technology. In addition to its own products, ESCORT will have on display solutions from its integration partners including Kenwood / iDatalink that enable ESCORT iX Ci and MAX Ci detection systems to be displayed and controlled on Kenwood multimedia receivers using the new Maestro Rr2 interface. Other partner solutions showcased will include Mid City Engineering OEM integration and custom mirror integration from Radar Mirror.

Visit escortradar.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

