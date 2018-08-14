PDA Road Gear Seeking Car Audio Installer – Denver, CO

PDA Road Gear, Inc. established in 1980, is Denver’s oldest car stereo shop. PDA offers retail sales, wholesale distribution, and installation of 12v accessories. We are an Authorized Rockford Fosgate Dealer, Authorized Kenwood Excelon Dealer, Alpine Electronics USA Flagship Dealer, JL Audio Signature Dealer, Authorized Pioneer Dealer and carry 30+ additional brands in-house. We believe in offering the best products, selection, workmanship, service, and knowledge available.

PDA is seeking a Car Audio Installer. The pay range we’re offering is $40,000 to $70,000+

We offer:

Paid vacation time

Health, Dental, Vision, and Life insurance plans

401k Retirement plan

Employee discounts and purchase programs

Friends and family discounts

Requirements:

MECP certified is a plus but not required.

Motorcycle audio installation experience is a plus but not required.

Have a strong knowledge in car stereo and product.

Experience with custom built audio systems is a plus.

Valid driver’s license and good driving record.

Hard working and team player attitude.

Responsibilities:

12-volt accessory installation into cars, boats, motorcycles, RV’s, ATVs, etc.

Fabrication (wood, fiberglass, plastics, etc.), 12v wiring, audio tuning, soldering, vehicle disassembly, OEM integration, and time management.

Complete multiple jobs per day in a timely manner with quality and care

Maintain a clean orderly work area

Represent PDA Road Gear in a professional manner and appearance at all times

Work car shows and events as needed

PDA Road Gear, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. If you would like to know more about us, visit our location at 1600 W. Mineral Ave in Littleton or online at www.pdaroadgear.com.

Interested in this position? Contact cade@pdaroadgear.com

