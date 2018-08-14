PAC Introduces Next Generation of Radio Installation Adapters – RadioPRO Advanced

CLEARWATER, FL (08.15.2018) – Life just got easier for aftermarket radio installers, and better for their customers. Building on the success of PAC’s popular line of RadioPRO installation adapters, PAC now introduces RadioPRO Advanced.

RadioPRO Advanced is the next generation of radio installation adapters. These new and improved aftermarket radio adapters are loaded with new features, so you can upgrade a vehicle’s radio without losing factory features.

Better for Installers

No more cutting wires. No more splicing into confusing factory wiring harnesses. Plug-and-play, these new adapters blend seamlessly into the vehicle’s wiring and data-bus network. Several of the new features are:

Streamlined harness design with integrated line output converter (LOC) for Bose amplified systems, resulting in faster and easier installation.

More compact housing fits easier into cramped dash spaces

Easier to update – a built-in USB connection provides easier, simpler adjustments of product settings, chime tones, amp gain and allows rapid firmware updates

Better for Customers

PAC’s new adapter enables better sound quality of warning chimes through the vehicle’s sound system or through a provided external speaker. Other special features that your customers will enjoy on select models are:

Retains the OEM amplifier (if wanted), dynamic audio fade capability on premium amplified systems, and safety and warning chimes

Keeps original functions such as OnStar, steering wheel controls and rear seat entertainment (where equipped)

Upgrade (and up-sale) friendly. Do your customers want to add options like front, rear and side cameras? No problem. It’s a snap with RadioPRO Advanced adapters.

Pricing Protection

PAC is pleased to announce that RadioPRO Advanced products will fall under AAMP’s MAP (Minimum Advertised Pricing) agreement. It’s designed to protect AAMP customers from price erosion on the internet.

RadioPRO Advanced Products Available Now

The following RadioPRO Advanced part numbers fit applicable late model GM vehicles that use a Class 2 data-bus and a 24-pin connector:

Part # GM1A-R

For select General Motors vehicles with Class 2 data-bus

(see confirmed applications at pac-audio.com)

Features:

Warning chimes through provided on-board speaker

Bose amplifier retention (Standard & Premium)

SWI-DIRECT pre wired for add-on steering wheel control interface connection for SWI-CP2 (sold separately)

Time saving streamlined harness design with integrated LOC

Smaller housing

USB updatable

Part # GM1A-RS

For select General Motors vehicles with Class 2 data-bus

(see confirmed applications at pac-audio.com)

Features:

Built in steering wheel control retention

Warning chimes through provided external speaker

Bose amplifier retention (Standard & Premium)

Audio fade setting through RadioPRO PC application

Rear-seat entertainment system retention

Time saving streamlined harness design with integrated LOC

Smaller housing

USB updatable

Part # GM1A-RX

For select General Motors vehicles with Class 2 data-bus

(see confirmed applications at pac-audio.com)

Features:

Warning chimes through provided external speaker

Bose amplifier retention (Standard & Premium)

SWI-DIRECT pre wired for add-on steering wheel control interface connection for SWI-CP2 (sold separately)

Audio fade setting through RadioPRO PC application

Time saving streamlined harness design with integrated LOC

Smaller housing

USB updatable

Visit pac-audio.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

