KICKER Hits the Road with Makita and Its New Driving Innovation Tour

The Tour delivers a 360-degree experience with the very latest in Makita cordless innovation as well as sweepstakes, giveaways and promotions – all backed up with a custom KICKER audio system. Each vehicle in the fleet will carry a full range of Makita LXT, which gives users one system using the same batteries and chargers on all LXT tools.“KICKER has been proud to be a marketing partner with Makita for over 10 years,” said Roger Demaree, Associate Director of Brand and Sports Marketing, KICKER. “When they informed us of their Makita Driving Tour, we knew we had to help them out so their tour experience would be over the top!” The Driving Innovation Tour is a mobile demonstration of Makita’s leadership in the cordless-tool category. Makita created the 18V lithium-ion tool category in 2005, and today LXT is one system that will offer over 200 cordless solutions in 2018, the world’s largest cordless-tool system powered by 18V lithium-ion, slide-style batteries. Besides an intense KICKER sound system, each Driving Innovation Tour vehicle packs a full range of Makita LXT tools, power equipment and lifestyle solutions, offering users and dealers an opportunity to experience Makita’s vision of a cordless job site.
“We worked with (Makita’s) team and came up with a killer audio system for these rigs that uses a combination of our (KM-Series) marine component speakers, L7 subwoofers and our KX power amplifiers,” Demaree continued. “We can guarantee wherever the Makita Driving Tour rigs are, you’ll be able to hear it before you see it.”“Makita made a significant commitment and investment in the Driving Innovation Tour to bring our leading LXT technology to users and dealers so they can experience Makita innovation hands-on,” said Brent Withey, Sr. Director of Brand Marketing, Makita U.S.A., Inc. “The number of Tour events will reach well into the four-figures each year as we bring this mobile experience to our user and dealer audiences where they work and where they learn, and even where they play as the Tour will make stops at Makita-sponsored events off the job site.”
Visit makitatools.com/drivinginnovation for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.