KICKER Hits the Road with Makita and Its New Driving Innovation Tour

– KICKER is teaming with Makita, a leader in cordless-tool technology, and hitting the road with the new Driving Innovation Tour, a fleet of fully custom vehicles with product specialists delivering an interactive and hands-on experience for Makita tool users and dealers across America.

The Tour delivers a 360-degree experience with the very latest in Makita cordless innovation as well as sweepstakes, giveaways and promotions – all backed up with a custom KICKER audio system. Each vehicle in the fleet will carry a full range of Makita LXT, which gives users one system using the same batteries and chargers on all LXT tools.

“We worked with (Makita’s) team and came up with a killer audio system for these rigs that uses a combination of our (KM-Series) marine component speakers, L7 subwoofers and our KX power amplifiers,” Demaree continued. “We can guarantee wherever the Makita Driving Tour rigs are, you’ll be able to hear it before you see it.”

Visit makitatools.com/drivinginnovation for more.

