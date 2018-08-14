Audiomobile Returns to Knowledgefest

LAS VEGAS, NV (08.15.2018) – Audiomobile will be exhibiting at the MEA Knowlegefest this week in Dallas (Booth 224).

Audiomobile is uniquely positioned and specifically created to provide Specialty 12 Volt Retailers truly exceptional, high-performance, minimal form factor, relevant solutions, that are protected from ever increasingly challenging Internet pricing-pressures and who are seeking brands that are focused on delivering both value and reliability, at competitive price-points.

Audiomobile will introduce several new models, including the new ‘GT2’ Series 2012, their incredible new Elite 7 and inverted Neo motor Stealth 8 (just 1.3” deep) world-class midbass drivers, as well as debut the new line-up of “SoloPass” line of custom, low-profile, vehicle specific enclosures, which have been specifically engineered to work with their formidable subwoofers, as well as specifically optimized to work with their unique, pre-tuned, “MCAR” (Modular Coupled Acoustic Radiator) transducers. Invitation information and details can be found at www.Facebook.com/Audiomobileusa.

Retailers who are interested in learning more about this opportunity are welcome to call Audiomobile at (702)221-1977, or to contact the company at matto@audiomobile.net, to schedule a meeting during the show.

Visit audiomobile.net for more.

