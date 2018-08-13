The Proline Car Show Car Show and Tent Sale… OFF THE HOOK

BROOKLYN, NY (08.14.2018) – Utica Avenue in Brooklyn was packed Sunday afternoon, August 12th, in front of the Proline Car Stereo store. Cars were at a standstill as local police directed traffic. The Proline location was packed with people in the parking lot to check out the hot rides. Inside customers were checking out the great deals. The Car Show and Tent Sale packed the house.

Owner Will Sullivan and Shef Sadik, along with the Proline store crew and vendor reps, found it almost impossible to help everyone that was inside and outside the store. Customers were lined up at the register to make their purchases.

Proline’s Will Sullivan commented, “Our successful shows are the culmination of a lot of hard work by our staff and vendors, all of whom realize that we can not just expect customers to just walk through the door. This show was one of our best efforts yet, but we hope that it’s a stepping stone that breeds residual sales to help our company to continue to grow.”

“I have worked a lot of shows with Proline and this event was one of the best baby,” Morris Hartman, Big Daddy’s, related to 12voltnews.com. He continued, “Our firm was there with the Kenwood, JBL/Infinity, Renegade, Crimestopper, Reikken and MMATS. There were rain showers and folks stayed and stayed to check out everything. Proline is a selling machine.”

Jeff Shultz showed the latest Pioneer gear in the packed showroom. Kevin Stelling for JL Audio and Matt Gonzales for Kicker were in the house.

Gonzalez, Trent Partners, related “This event was another super Proline event. They continue to show consumers the cool things they can do with their rides.”

Proline had burgers and hot dogs on the grill plus plenty of water and soft drinks for the crowd. DJ Mike, a hot personality from a local radio station, entertained the crowd from the stage.

Concluding, Sullivan added “We had some really great demo cars. We did something a little different by giving customers giveaways, like t-shirts, to take a seat in a demo car to really experience high end audio and HiRes audio. Also, the DJ Mike was great on stage and gave us some plugs on Hot 97 radio.”

12voltnews.com provided same day coverage of the event with multiple 12VoltBites posted to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and 12voltnews.com.

