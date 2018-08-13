Earthquake Sound Releases PUMP-12 Passive Radiator Module

HAYWARD, CA (08.13.2018) – For the car audio enthusiast who has a hankering to add more decibels to their existing audio system; Earthquake gives to you the PUMP-12. This unit is essentially two horn loaded 12-inch passive radiators that adds diverse implementation possibilities to our existing lineup of SLAPS passive radiators. These ported modules are designed to be mounted into your existing sealed or ported subwoofer enclosure.

The PUMP-12 was designed to add more bass output to subwoofer systems without additional amplifier power or enclosure volume. This passive radiator module features a horn loaded neck and an anti-rocking dual suspension system. They increase your subwoofer’s SPL up to +6dB compared to typical sealed/ported enclosures and will compliment all good quality long-throw woofers on the market today. They can also be integrated into virtually any customized enclosure/cabinet combination if you prefer to build your own PUMPed enclosure.

The PUMP-12 doesn’t just stop at the car side of the audio world. It also has its rightful place within home audio systems. Because it’s so universal, this passive radiator can also be coupled with custom subwoofer installations like inside of your living room floor space for an increased WAF (Wife Acceptance Factor). It is undoubtedly a noticeable addition to any audio application. It will allow woofers to bring out that deep bass all while producing a smooth sound reproduction and reducing the load of the amplifier at sub harmonic frequencies. When dB’s matter, get your enclosures PUMPed with the PUMP-12 and hear the difference.

To see the PUMP-12 product page, click here.

For more info, visit earthquakesound.com, call (510)732-1000 or email us-sales@earthquakesound.com

