Brandmotion Unveils New and Improved Universal Radar Blind Spot System

SOUTHFIELD, MI (08.13.2018) – Like our breakthrough first-generation system, Brandmotion’s new and improved Radar Blind Spot System accurately detects unseen vehicles in a driver’s blind spot and alerts them with a visual warning via an LED indicator light mounted at the bottom of the windshield trim. An audible alert is triggered when the driver turns on their turn signal and a vehicle is detected in the blind spot. Our new system now has a detection range of 40 feet behind the vehicle, 16 feet larger than the original version. The radars are 50% smaller than the previous version allowing the radars to be installed on even more vehicles, and they cut out 85% of false triggers by reading vehicle speed.

The kit now includes universal install brackets that are engineered to seamlessly mount to any vehicle. While other aftermarket devices use adhesive to attach to a plastic bumper, Brandmotion’s system bolts to the vehicle’s body for added stability with a factory fit and finish.

Authentic OEM components with universal brackets included

Class-exclusive Cross

Traffic Alert

Visual indicators mount cleanly at bottom of windshield trim; no exposed wires

System activates when vehicle speed is greater than 15 mph

Audible warning alert helps prevent ill-timed lane changes

System does not trigger when stationary objects are detected

Only senses the lane next to the vehicle and not two lanes over

Senses motorcycles and semi trucks

More accurate, more useful, and more reliable than camera-based blind spot monitors

