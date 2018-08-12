SEMA Show Education: 5 Must-Attend Sessions for Your Staff

DIAMOND BAR, CA (08.13.2018) – Forbes contributor Siimon Reynolds once asked the question, “What is the most crucial aspect of business to focus on to ensure success?” Reynolds suggested that answers to this question would likely include sales, marketing, leadership, systems and financial acumen. However, he concluded that the underlying element contributing to success is urgency.

According to Reynolds, “The No. 1 gripe of executives and entrepreneurs today is that they can’t get enough done.”

Below are five sessions that will help your team do just that:

Effectively Dealing With Online and Other Discounting: A No-Nonsense Panel Discussion

Resale price erosion in the automotive aftermarket is a growing problem that affects every level of distribution—manufacturers, warehouse/distributors and both brick-and-mortar and online dealers and retailers. Industry panelists will pass on the lessons they’ve learned along the way—both the positives and the pitfalls.

Winning the Innovation Game

Participants will learn the four building blocks for executing an innovation strategy in an environment where change is happening at an ever-increasing rate. Extensive research done at Stanford University, MIT, Harvard and in the field by hundreds of practitioners has been brought together in a simple and powerful framework that leaders at all levels can take advantage of in the pursuit of their goals, given high levels of change.

Killing Status Quo with Principles to Fortune

Crush your competition from anywhere in the world with the power of the internet and an empowered workforce. No Ivy League degree or resources required. Learn why and how to craft a culture to massively grow your business. Q&A around work culture, e-commerce and killing status quo.

Why You Make More Money When You Have a Business Plan

All businesses in the trade were started with an idea. Unfortunately, most ideas were never written down and developed into a plan of action. This session explains how a business plan is not primarily for obtaining a loan, but is intended to help the owner develop the right course for the business and is to be used to keep the business and owner on track over the life of the business.

Build Your Tribe. Cut the Noise. Grow Your Business

Every day we are bombarded with information. “Push”-style messages trying to force us to buy this or recommend that. “Pull”-type messages promise untold wealth and happiness if we just do these three things! Find out direct from small-business boot-strappers and global business road warriors why employing on a more focused and authentic approach will enable you to punch through the “noise.”

Sign Up. Show Up.

Story by SEMA’s Senior Director of Education Zane Clark. For additional information, email zanec@sema.org

