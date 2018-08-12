Rydeen Appoints Two Rep Firms: Pinnacle Sales for MI and Cardoza and Company for North CA

TORRANCE, CA (08.13.2018) – Rydeen Mobile Electronics has announced the appointment of rep firms for its Michigan and Northern California markets. Pinnacle Sales represents Michigan and Cardoza and Company represents Northern California for its brands, including Rydeen and RoadGear.

Pinnacle Sales values communications with customers, including installation professionals as well as the end users for gaining the understanding of the whole Michigan market. Tim Hill said, “We are very excited to have all the best in new Safety category, as Rydeen is the one stop shopping. We are in the consumer electronics, however, Rydeen’s products and technologies are not yet well known, that a lot of consumers don’t even know they exist.”

Cardoza and Company, principal Mark Cardoza said, “We are excited to have the line, and we see the Safety Category as the best growing category in 12-volt market place. We have always had a great success in targeting the proper dealer base that can grow a good line like Rydeen, while maintaining high margin, professional installations and represent a professional image to the consumer. Rydeen is a brand that demands this level of respect.”

Rydeen Mobile Electronics’ director of sales & marketing Paul Lee said, “I only heard good things about Pinnacle and Cardoza from our colleagues in the industry, everything was very positive. Both Pinnacle & Cardoza possess the passion in representing both Rydeen and RoadGear, will be a part of strong sales team, which we already have.”

Contact Tim Hill of Pinnacle Sales via his cell number: 517-258-9252 or email: thill@pinnaclesales.us to seek his professional assistance.

Mark Cardoza of Cardoza and Company can be reached via email: mcardoza@cardozaandcompany.com

Contact the Rydeen office in Torrance, California at 310-787-7880 or sales@rydeenmobile.com. For more info, visit www.rydeenmobile.com and www.roadgearmobile.com.

