Vizualogic Spotlighted at Motorsports by Reeves Cars & Coffee

ORLANDO, FL (08.10.2018) – The Motorsports by Reeves Cars & Coffee on Saturday morning, August 4th, drew a terrific turnout of automotive enthusiasts. Motorsports by Reeves services the Reeves group of auto dealerships and the Cars & Coffee event was a great opportunity to show aftermarket mobile electronics products to a large crowd of potential customers. The Vizualogic rear seat entertainment systems drew a lot of interest.

“The event was very successful. We sent some of our account managers to the event to show off our product and strengthen our relationship with Motorsports by Reeves. They actually ended up making us their exclusive rear seat entertainment provider, which is awesome since they sell quite a few vehicle lines. See quote below by one of their Parts and service manager” Christian Tuccinardi, Marketing Specialist, stated.

Christopher Smith and Ryan Ambrose were on site representing the Vizualogic products. Smith commented “It was amazing to see so many car enthusiasts out early on a Saturday morning. The parking lot was packed with cool cars. A ’58 Porsche caught my eye, as did a couple of Lambos. All of the members of the crowd were interested in gear they could add to their rides. Plus take the new Phoenix N7 tablet with them.”

Visit vizualogicdirect.com for more.

