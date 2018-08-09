PowerBass Goes Behind the Scenes with the XMA-800D

RESEDA, CA (08.10.2018) – PowerBass is proud to introduce its newest compact amplifier to the XMA series: The XMA-800D is huge on power and not on space. As today’s vehicles become smaller, they present a challenge to find a place for a big amplifier with big power output. The new XMA amplifiers are ideal for tight installations making it possible to put this series in places other amplifiers can’t go.

The XMA amplifiers carry on the tradition of looking good and sounding great while taking up less space than any other amplifier PowerBass has ever offered – and smaller than most amps available at the same output levels. High efficiency FRD (Full Range Digital) technology allows these amplifiers to operate at well over 85% efficiency.

“Take a trip inside the world of PowerBass as we show you a glimpse of what really goes on behind closed doors when we develop the exciting new XMA-800D amplifier. And be sure to check out the PowerBass Garage for more exiting updates and videos!”

Limited space no longer means sacrificing great sound with the new PowerBass XMA Amplifiers.

Visit powerbassusa.com for more.

