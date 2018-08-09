AMSOIL Launches Three New Aerosol Cleaning Products for Automotive & Powersports Applications

SUPERIOR, WI (08.10.2018) – AMSOIL has added three new products to its product lineup designed to give professional-strength cleaning capabilities to automotive and powersports consumers looking to protect their investments.

AMSOIL Mudslinger is a pretreatment specifically formulated to leave a non-stick surface that provides a protective layer of armor against the accumulation of mud, dirt and snow on ATVs, UTVs and dirt bikes. This protective layer causes mud and dirt to release easier with low-pressure water, making cleaning faster after riding. UV rays can fade colored surfaces over time. AMSOIL Mudslinger resists the harmful effects of UV rays and helps equipment keep its original luster and shine with a pleasant cherry scent. Available in 12-ounce spray cans.

AMSOIL Engine Degreaser is a professional-strength formula that removes the toughest grease, dirt and grime from engine surfaces. Formulated with powerful degreasing solvents, it delivers a powerful stream that’s safe to use on all engine components and leaves no residue. Simply spray on and wash off with water. Available in 15-ounce spray cans.

AMSOIL Glass Cleaner provides a professional-strength formula that cuts through grease and grime quickly and effectively. Its ammonia-free formulation is safe on all glass including tinted windows. It remains in place where sprayed and will not drip or run, leaving no streaks or haze behind. Available in 19-ounce spray cans.

