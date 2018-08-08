Petra Industries and Speak Music Team up to Bring Amazon Alexa Connectivity to the Car

EDMOND, OK (08.09.2018) – Petra Industries, the consumer electronic industry’s accessory authority, is partnering with Speak Music to bring the innovative Muse Auto device to major consumer electronics retailers.

Founded in 2016 and spearheaded by passionate entrepreneurs from Google, Zynga and Monster, Speak Music is a leading voice and AI company with the mission to bring disruption-free entertainment and productivity to everyone.

Their Muse Auto device brings Alexa-powered music and navigation into the car through the vehicle’s own stereo system. This small Bluetooth AI assistant pairs with the user’s smartphone to bring over 30,000 Amazon Alexa voice commands to any vehicle, plus hands-free calling. Muse Auto works with the user’s Amazon account, cellular data plan and the free Muse Auto app.

“Bringing a virtual assistant into the car is the next step in the connected vehicle evolution,” said Tate Morgan, Petra President. “We’re excited to offer this widely praised, highly-rated product to our retail customers who are seeking to broaden their line of smart assistant devices.”

