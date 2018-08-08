KENWOOD Announces Compatibility with ESCORT Premium Installed Radar Detectors via New iDatalink Maestro Interface

LONG BEACH, CA (08.09.2018) – KENWOOD USA announced that ESCORT’s two installed radar detection platforms—ESCORT iX Ci and ESCORT MAX Ci—can now work with the latest KENWOOD and KENWOOD eXcelon digital multimedia receivers. The integration, which is achieved via connection to the new iDatalink Maestro RR2 interface by Automotive Data Solutions (ADS), enables drivers to get alerts and adjust settings of the detection system. The Maestro RR2 will ship at the end of August and will be available through authorized KENWOOD retailers.

With the new integration, drivers see ESCORT radar detector information on the KENWOOD multimedia screen, including vehicle speed and the current location’s speed limit. Alerts play through the vehicle’s front speaker, announcing the specific radar or laser band, current vehicle speed and direction (if rear radar is installed). The driver can use the touch screen to turn off the laser shifter (if equipped) and mark red-light cameras, speed traps and police locations.

Designed to be seamlessly integrated into the vehicle, the ESCORT iX Ci and ESCORT MAX Ci feature intelligent and advanced detection range, respectively, and provide front radar protection against all radar speed monitoring devices. Both platforms include the ability to add on rear radar as well as up to four laser shifters to accommodate any radar and laser detection application.

The new iDatalink Maestro RR2 covers more applications than its predecessor with the enhanced ability to connect to multi-network systems in newer vehicles. An additional serial port and audio input enable connectivity with the ESCORT radar detector platforms. The system also features wireless configuration via an upcoming smartphone app that will make installation and programming easier.

“We are very pleased that, through continuing innovation between technology partners, we can create practical, driver-beneficial synergies between our products,” said Scott Caswell, senior marketing manager for KENWOOD. “These days, driving safety is the most important topic on consumers’ minds when it comes to vehicles. If we can deliver a simpler, yet still powerful user experience through our integration, it’s a definite win for drivers.”

The KENWOOD / ADS / ESCORT integration will be on display at the trade-only KnowledgeFest exhibit and education conference, August 17-19 at the Dallas Convention Center. ESCORT and KENWOOD will feature working demonstrations in their respective booths and educate retailers and technicians on the features and user benefits in their exclusive training workshops.

Attendees can reserve seats in the workshops at mea-events.as.me

