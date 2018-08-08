DEI Introduces Cool Cover GOLD Air Tube Cover Kit

AVON LAKE, OH (08.09.2018) – DEI now offers a new way to keep your engine’s air intake charge as cold as possible for more horsepower. Because colder air is denser with a greater number of oxygen molecules there is a better burn that results in increased horsepower. DEI’s Cool Cover GOLD Air Tube Cover, designed for a universal fit, efficiently reflects direct heat keeping the air intake charge cooler to improve air density and increase power.

Manufactured from high temperature metalized polyimide lamination that is bonded to a robust heat treated glass fiber base material, the Cool Cover GOLD air tube cover is able to reflect direct heat up to 800°F/427°C to keep the air intake at its coolest.

The low profile cover is designed to fit over the air intake tube with a simple to install hook and loop closure design with open edges making installation and removal possible in mere seconds.

Easy to trim length and with a profile that is only.031” thick, the cover takes up negligible space around the intake tube and is now available for intake tubes up to 28 inches in length and 4 inches in diameter.

In addition to Cool Cover GOLD, DEI offers a full line of GOLD heat protection products including Heat Sheath GOLD, Heat Shroud GOLD and Heat Screen GOLD.

For more information about Design Engineering’s Cool Cover GOLD Air Tube Cover Kit, part #010486, visit www.DesignEngineering.com, call 800-264-9472, or e-mail: Sales@DesignEngineering.com.

