Alpine Electronics to Exhibit at KnowledgeFest Dallas

DALLAS, TX (08.08.2018) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. will be participating at the upcoming KnowledgeFest show, taking place August 16-19 at the Dallas Convention Center. Alpine will be in booth #20 with a 40×20’ space on the main show floor.

The booth will feature an assortment of products carried by independent 12-volt specialists including the iLX-F309 Alpine Halo9 with 9-inch hovering display; PXE-0850S advanced wireless processor; 1-DIN receivers; and speakers, amplifiers, and subwoofers from the X, R, and S-Series lineups.

The company will have three demo vehicles on display: The Alpine X-Perience Ford F-150 with an Alpine Halo9, PXE-0850S, and X-Series sound system; a Honda CRV with the Alpine Halo9, PXE-0850S, and R-Series sound system; and a Cadillac CTS with the iLX-107 Wireless CarPlay Receiver and X-Series sound system.

Alpine is hosting two training sessions which will take place on Saturday, August 18 from 4:45-5:45 PM and Sunday, August 19 from 3:30-4:30 PM. Saturday’s training will cover product updates and additions to the 2018 lineup. Sunday’s training will focus on DSP and the PXE-0850S advanced wireless processor including the installation, use case, and tuning of this product. Giveaways will be available at both trainings, and those who attend the Sunday session will also have a chance to win one PXE-0850S and an X-Series sound system.

All KnowledgeFest attendees are welcome to visit the Alpine booth, join the training sessions, and meet with Alpine staff from the sales, marketing, and product planning teams.

Attendees are encouraged to visit www.knowledgefest.org and use the “Education Workshops & Vendor Training” link to register for the Alpine training sessions.

Visit www.alpine-usa.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

