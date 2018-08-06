PAC Releases OE-Matching Dash Kit for Select Subarus

CLEARWATER, FL (08.07.2018) – PAC, a Power Brand of AAMP Global, has announced a new Best Kits by PAC dash kit, BKSBK931GB (American International: SBK931GB), for 2017-2018 Subaru Impreza or 2018 Subaru Crosstrek vehicles.

The dash kit will install one single ISO radio with pocket or one double DIN radio. The high-quality plastic material of the dash kit is painted high gloss black to keep the interior looking factory when adding an aftermarket radio. This dash kit includes hardware and instructions.

BKSBK931GB (American International: SBK931GB) is compatible with the following Best Kits by PAC products:

Wire Harness: BHA1761 (American International: TWH950)

Antenna Adapter: BAA44 (American International: LX8)

Steering Wheel Control Interface: SWI-CP2

Visit pac-audio.com and aampglobal.com for more.

