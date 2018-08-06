Elite Distributor Alliance Hosts 2-Day Vendor Conference

SEATTLE, WA (08.07.2018) – On August 2nd and 3rd, the Elite Distributor Alliance (EDA) hosted a two day vendor conference in Seattle, Washington, at the Edgewater Hotel. All EDA members and vendors attended the event which offered quality time to socialize as well as formal presentation time. The waterfront hotel offered spectacular views of the Puget Sound. One of the highlights of the weekend was a terrific cruise of Lake Union and Lake Washington captained by Jason Lee of Firstech culminating with an extraordinary meal and entertainment at his home in Bellevue, Washington.

EDA’s vendor partnerships are growing at a fast pace as both sectors pull together toward a common goal. Vendors commented that EDA now represented roughly 50% of all distributor volume in the United States and that the high integrity approach was allowing them to steer away from less desirable types of distribution.

EDA exclusive lines such as SPL Boxes, and NuStart received a lot of attention.

Seattle was a great location for this conference. While the partners huddled to craft new strategies, the Navy’s Blue Angels in their F18 Super Hornets thundered overhead, climbing to the skies.

Visit elitedistributoralliance.com for more.

