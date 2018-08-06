AAMP Global Partners with ADS to Distribute iDataStart Remote Start Systems

CLEARWATER, FL (08.07.2018) – AAMP Global has announced a strategic partnership with Automotive Data Solutions (ADS) to distribute the iDataStart line of integrated remote starters. Launching with over 40 products, AAMP’s customers in the 12V dealer market will now have access to these powerful systems that combine simplicity and peace of mind through their AAMP sales rep.

The partnership comes at the perfect time, just as cold weather dealers ready themselves for customers who will be prepping for the frigid temps coming in the months ahead. These customers will want remote start that works reliably from inside their warm homes and workplaces, and iDataStart delivers on that promise.

iDataStart’s remote start systems have an operating range of up to 3,000 feet and beyond, with short-range remote start easy to add to select factory key fob remotes. 30 products are available through AAMP with a variety of pre-packaged configurations and one-way or two-way upgrade options that let you match the right solution to your customers’ needs.

Built-in immobilizer bypass and databus integration technology lets you interface with more than 10,000 vehicles from 1989 on, all without third-party modules that traditional remote starters require. Installation harnesses allow factory-fit integration in many vehicles with no need for splicing or soldering, making iDataStart an ideal choice for leased vehicles.

Marie Still GM/EVP at AAMP Global explains: “We strive to simplify the buying process for our retail partners, which is why, in addition to the resources we put towards our own research and development of AAMP branded solutions, we also carefully curate relationships with complementary brands who offer leading solutions in categories we don’t focus on internally. iDataStart brings proven, installer-friendly, remote start solutions that meet and exceed consumers’ needs. With leading-edge technology, and the highest of quality standards, we are confident that this is the perfect brand to bring into the AAMP Global family. The iDataStart portfolio will strengthen our core offerings and further define our footprint in the 12v dealer channel.”

Visit aampglobal.com and idatastart.com for more.

