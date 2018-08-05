Viper Powersports GPS VPS450 Now Shipping

VISTA, CA (08.06.2018) – Directed is now shipping the all-new Viper Powersports GPS model VPS450. The innovative VPS450 takes Directed’s popular Viper SmartStart experience off-road.

“The Viper Powersports GPS is a revolutionary product designed specifically for today’s popular powersports vehicles – ATVs, watercraft, motorcycles and snowmobiles,” said Geoff Weathersby, VP Connected Car at Directed.

Weathersby continued, “The Viper VPS450 provides consumers peace of mind knowing their powersports vehicles are safe and secure when they are away from their vehicles. If the vehicle is moved or tampered with the customer will receive a notification to his or her phone and be able to locate the vehicle using GPS.”

The Viper Powersports GPS is weather resistant and includes a starter kill, accelerometer and a tamperproof backup battery.

Visit viper.com/powersports and directed.com for more.

