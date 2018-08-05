SEMA Show Education Program Helps Businesses Succeed

DIAMOND BAR, CA (08.06.2018) – The Education Program at the exclusive 2018 SEMA Show, scheduled for Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in Las Vegas, NV, will offer Showgoers more than 100 seminars focused on helping auto-related business professionals sell more products and be more productive.

Most sessions are available free of charge to those with SEMA Show credentials and cover a variety of topics, including:

“What separates SEMA Show Education from other learning conferences is the diversity of programming that is offered. Whether your interest rests in data security, marketing, finance, technology, leadership or collision, the SEMA Show has created sessions to help your business succeed,” said SEMA Senior Education Director Zane Clark. “With over 20 distinct learning tracks available, the SEMA Show is an extremely valuable, efficient and resourceful event where companies can send their employees to benefit from the education program and the Show’s overall experience.”

Created through a partnership with the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) and the Tire Industry Association (TIA), the SEMA Show Education sessions are taught by industry leaders and business experts from all over the world. To make it easy and convenient for Showgoers to attend the seminars, sessions begin the day before the official opening of the SEMA Show and continue at various times throughout the event.

“The Education Program offers a comprehensive learning experience that shows how to compete in today’s marketplace,” said SEMA Vice President of Events and Business Development Peter MacGillivray. “The seminars teach everything from how to better promote products and grow a business to how to use industry tools for professional development and career advancement.”

To view the entire 2018 SEMA Show Education program, visit semashow.com/education

