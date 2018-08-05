Audio America Looking for Salespeople – GA

LOOKING TO MAKE $100,000 A YEAR SELLING CAR AUDIO PRODUCTS?

Audio America, the fastest growing Home AV, Commercial, Security and 12 Volt distributor, is looking for salespeople to represent our company in Georgia.

Audio America is looking for aggressive professional salespeople with a great work ethic to fill an inside 12V sales position.

Experience in the electronics industry is a plus, but not mandatory.

The inside sales position will be based out of our Marietta, Georgia location.

We offer health benefits, paid vacation and a 401k plan.

To apply online or find out more about Audio America, please follow the link below.

www.audioamerica.com

If you have questions about the position or to send your resume, please email us at resume1@audioamerica.com

Share this:



Tweet

