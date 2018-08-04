Stretch Your Company’s Marketing Dollar Reach With A 12voltBite

SHREVEPORT, LA (08.05.18) – A 12voltBite is designed stretch a company’s Marketing Dollar Reach (MDR) – in much the same way a gasoline additive can increase MPG at the pump. A 12voltBite social media post, along with other digital options, can broaden a company’s marketing outreach dramatically.SHREVEPORT, LA (08.05.18) – A 12voltBite is designed stretch a company’s Marketing Dollar Reach (MDR) – in much the same way a gasoline additive can increase MPG at the pump. A 12voltBite social media post, along with other digital options, can broaden a company’s marketing outreach dramatically.

12VoltBites are created in the 12volt Central Studios and utilize the capabilities of digital media. The segments, up to 60 seconds, are posted to Instagram and simultaneously to the 12voltnews Facebook page and Twitter.

Click the 12VoltBite above to play it on this page.

A 12voltBite has both B2B and B2C applications. A 12voltBite, created for a B2B campaign, can be customized for proactive 12volt retailers to use via their social media outreach.

“A 12voltBite is truly a vehicle that can stretch a company’s MDR. Mobile devices dominate communication channels today… a 12voltBite lives in that space. Let’s put one to work for your company.” -Mike Van Horn of 12VoltNews.com

Check out the “News Today” 12VoltBite each business day on your Instagram feed along with Facebook and Twitter for the latest industry news.

“12voltnews.com, The 12VoltBeat and multiple12VoltBite social media posts daily deliver industry news to the 12volt community across the U.S. and around the world” Van Horn added.

Visit 12voltnews on Instagram to see nearly 7,000 12VoltNews Instagram posts.

Watch your email Sunday and Wednesday evenings for The 12voltBeat e-newsletter.

Email mike@12voltnews.com for more info.

