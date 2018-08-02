Tint World Expands into Delaware

WILMINGTON, DE (08.03.2018) – 2018—Tint World Automotive Styling Centers announced the opening of its first Delaware location in Wilmington. Under the ownership of local entrepreneur Jason Heller, the store will serve the Tri-State area that includes northern Delaware, southern New Jersey, and eastern Pennsylvania.

Heller, who previously worked in emergency services and regional sales and operations management, first became interested in a Tint World franchise in 2013.

“I wanted it to be something I’m passionate about, not just another job,” Heller said. “And I’m a car guy, especially when it comes to styling and looks. Everything Tint World does, I’ve had done to a car, from window tinting to upgrading the audio system. And the Tint World family really provides exceptional support–their national branding and solid marketing plan are ultimately what sold me.”

Tint World of Wilmington will provide a full range of automotive styling and safety services including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems and car stereo upgrades, and residential and commercial window film.

“Jason’s experience in retail and management make him a perfect fit for the Tint World family, and the fact that he’s been involved on the customer side of automotive styling is something extra he brings,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World. “His enthusiasm about the products and services we offer is something that his employees and customers will notice and appreciate, and the fact that he’s been on the other side of the counter means he’s extremely focused on customer satisfaction.”

The all-new Tint World of Wilmington store is located at 400 N. Maryland Ave. For more information, call (302) 595-9100.

Visit tintworld.com for more.

