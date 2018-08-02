The SQology Steel Valley VII… HUGE

NEW CUMBERLAND, WV (08.03.2018) – The SQology Steel Valley VII filled the HARV Arena at the Mountaineer Casino and Resort the weekend of July 28th and 29th. The event featured 3X MECA SQ and SPL, IASCA SQ 3X, ISPLL 3X and DB Drag 1X. A Top 30 Showdown, with over $5,000 in prizes, was evaluated by 6 SQ Judges for each vehicle. The 6 judges, using their own material, was the ultimate evaluation of SQ in the tradition of the Georgia Masters.

The Top 30 Winner this year was Steve Weigner from Team Revelation Audio. Plaques, trophies and prizes were given out to the Top 30 Competitors.

Larry Chijner, the force behind the event stated, “The Steel Valley Regional VII was a huge success. Holding the event in the HARV Arena at the Mountaineer Resort was a tremendous opportunity for car audio enthusiasts to compete in MECA, IASCA and dBDragRacing formats. The show had approximately 60 SQ cars inside the HARV Arena and 50 SPL vehicles outside. Along with these formats was the new Motosounds Motorcycle SQ Format, from IASCA, where the motorcycles were judged by linearity and tonality. This qualified these motorcycles to compete at the Car Audio Championship in Louisville KY in Mid-October.”

Competitors came from California, Florida, Canada, New York and all surrounding states. In total over 500 score sheets were tallied between all formats at the Steel Valley Regional VII.

MECA Commish Steve Stern commented, “Thanks to Larry and our Judge Team for keeping our commitment to provide top-notch events. MECA loves SVR and the people who come to play, and play hard, with the big dogs in SQL and SPL contests.”

Chijner observed “This year’s show was larger than years past so I see a resurgence in Sound Quality. The cars just keep getting better and better”.

Concluding, Chijner stated “A huge thank you to Klifton Keplinger for his SQology concept. A big thank you and hats off also to Terry Floyd-Head Judge, Keith Turner-Head Sound Quality Judge plus all of MECA Judges, IASCA Judges, Top 30 Judges and staff members.”

The Steel Valley Regional VIII is scheduled for July 27 & 28, 2019, at the Mountaineer Casino HARV Arena.

Davis Distribution joined the Steel Valley Regional as the Trophy Sponsor. Event sponsors not shown on the flier include iDataLink Maestro, Mercury Car Audio, Brax, Helix, Match and AudioVision.

Visit steelvalleyregional.com for more.

