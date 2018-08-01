Sanford Sound Hosted 22nd Annual Car Show and Shine

SANFORD, ME (08.02.2018) – Sunday, July 29th, was a gorgeous day to hold an outdoor event that included a Car Show, Break Dancing, some free style rap and onsite DJ. After weeks of rain, including Saturday night before the event, seeing the sun on Sunday morning was a very welcome sight.

Jack Bogard, Sanford Sound owner stated “This year’s 22nd Annual Show-n-Shine event was terrific. One of the very best in years. We had over 120 cars on the property for the Car Show and 35 SPL entries in the NADBL competition. At the end of the day we presented 75 plaques with 1st, 2nd and 3rd in 25 classes. We also presented a very large Best of Show Trophy.”

Hot cars and hotter girls, Funny Car, Music DJ Actone / CrazyFreddy (Break Dance Battles) kept the action lively for the crowd. The HootDawgs and Lemon Brothers fresh lemonade kept the crowd refreshed.

12volt vendors on site included JL Audio, with Bill French, and Alpine with Bryan Case. Sexton Racing also made their presence known along with Ms Sanford Sound… the lovely Lily.

Concluding, Bogard stated “I can’t thank the Sanford Sound staff, vendors and all the volunteers with worked so hard to make our 22nd annual event such a success.”

Visit sanfordsound.com for more.

Image credits to: CrazyFreddy

