Best Kits Releases OE Matching Dash Kits for Accord and Crosstour

CLEARWATER, FL (08.02.2018) – PAC, a Power Brand of AAMP Global, has announced two new Best Kits by PAC dash kits, BKHONK854L (American International: HONK854L) painted gun metallic taupe (light) and BKHONK854D (American International: HONK854D) painted gun metallic (dark). The dash kits are engineered for 2008-2012 Honda Accord or 2010-2012 Honda Crosstour vehicles equipped with factory navigation.

These dash kits will install one single ISO radio with pocket or one double DIN radio. The high-quality plastic material is painted in either gun metallic taupe (light) or gun metallic (dark) to keep the interior looking factory when adding an aftermarket radio. These dash kits include hardware and instructions.

BKHONK854L (American International: HONK854L) and BKHONK854D (American International: HONK854D) are compatible with the following Best Kits by PAC products:

Wire Harness: BHA1729 (American International: HWH810)

Antenna Adapter: BAA28 (American International: HO6)

Steering Wheel Control Interface: SWI-CP2

Visit pac-audio.com and bestkits.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

