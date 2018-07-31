SSV Works Announces Ride Command Audio Integration for Polaris RZR

OXNARD, CA (08.01.2018) – SSV Works offers the first truly Plug-&-Play audio upgrade for the Polaris Ride Command system that produces the High-Quality Audio you demand. Now you can easily expand the Ride Command system to add an amp, subwoofer and additional speakers. Available for the Polaris RZR, Ranger and General equipped with Ride Command. Control your music from the factory touch-panel display without experiencing the quality loss of universal add-ons.

Specifically designed for Polaris Ride Command equipped RZR’s, the 3-speaker kits include a pair of compact amplifiers, front kick panel coaxial speakers, a glove box subwoofer and Plug-&-Play wiring. The 5-speaker kit adds 2 rear cage mounted speakers to the 3-speaker kit. All components are weather-proof for whatever kid of terrain you ride. A custom, under-dash amplifier bracket is also included, as is all mounting hardware and pre-terminated wiring harnesses with quick-connects.

The SSV Works glove-box subwoofer enclosure completely replaces the factory RZR glove box and is loaded with a KICKER CompRT 10-inch, thin-mount subwoofer. The SSV Works marine-grade fiberglass enclosure easily installs in place of the glove-box and has an integrated storage pocket to work with the factory glove-box door.

The kick panel enclosures are mounted high on the kick panel to allow for maximum foot room, while the rear cage mounted speaker pods mount behind the seats. Both SSV Works enclosures are loaded with Kicker 6.5” marine coaxial speakers.

Included are the vehicle specific Plug-&-Play wiring harness kits for the Polaris RZR, meaning there is no soldering, cutting, or crimping required. Each kit comes with a pair of Kicker amplifiers, which are pre-tuned specifically for the factory Ride Command system to remove the guesswork and ensure audio quality. Using a specific mounting tray compatible with Dynamix, the amplifiers mount just under the top of the dash out of harm’s way. Simply unbox, bolt in, and turn it up.

Polaris RZR XP1000 / XP4 1000 / Turbo 2 & 4 Seat Audio Systems:

• Polaris Ride Command integration harness

• SSV Works Front kick panel pods with Kicker 6.5” Marine Speakers

• SSV Works Glove box enclosure with Kicker 10” Marine Subwoofer

• SSV Works Cage mount pods with Kicker 6.5” Marine Speakers

• Direct-fit Amp mounting system with Kicker amplifiers

• Plug-&-Play cables and wiring

Product pages: RZ4-2KRC (Click here). RZ3-5KRC (Click here).

Visit www.SSVWorks.com for more.

