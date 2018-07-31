Directed Brings Additional DS4 Products to Clifford, AstroStart and Autostart Brands

VISTA, CA (08.01.2018) – Directed has announced further expansion of its DS4 product ecosystem. The DS4, a relay-less version of Directed’s popular DS4+, has launched in Clifford, AstroStart and Autostart brands. DS4 had been previously introduced in the Viper and Automate brands.

The DS4 is ideal for the majority of modern vehicles, which rarely require the integrated remote-start relays of the DS4+, saving dealers and consumers the added expense. The DS4 is a more compact package, with the main module 42% smaller than the DS4+. James Turner, SVP, Core Product Management at Directed shared, “Dealers stocking DS4 and DS4+ will have a profitable solution for every vehicle that comes through their doors.”

The CES Innovations Award Winning DS4 technology offers advantages for dealers and consumers. For dealers it means a flagship product that is easier and quicker to install thanks to onboard Bluetooth capability, the Directlink app and Directed’s assortment of vehicle platform T-Harnesses. It also means easier inventory management. For consumers, DS4 offers “Driveway Range” Bluetooth control. As consumers see the value of vehicle control with their phone, dealers have the perfect opportunity to explain and upsell the added benefits of a full Directed SmartStart or SmartStart GPS with our unbeatable “global range.”

Visit directed.com/ds4 for more.

