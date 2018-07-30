Impact Tint & Audio Rocked with USACI BassFest and Car Show

TYLER, TX (07.31.2018) – Summer Texas heat did not damper the turnout at the Impact Tint & Audio USACi BassFest and Car Show, on Sunday July 29th, at the Lake Tyler Marina.

Grame Wyatt, store owner, stated “This was our store’s first event of this kind. Seeing over 200 cars at the event was amazing. We had Car Show vehicles in one area and the USACi competition in another area very close. We had a number of giveaways and raffles. The items raffled totaled over $4,000. GTR Lighting is one of our major vendors. Company owner traveled from Minnesota for our event and they supplied many items for the raffle.”

GTR Lighting owner Chris Nelson made the trip from the company’s Bemidji MN HQ to Tyler for the event. Nelson stated “Attending the event in Tyler… with all the trucks, ATV, cars and bass…was an great experience for me. Grame has been very supportive of our products and we were very happy to work with him on his event.”

USACi’s Jenissa Lillard was on site for the sound-off competition. It was a great USACi event for Impact Tint and Audio. Streetz Mag did a super job of getting the word out to promote the event.”

AAMP of America’s Mel Valadez was on site with one of the Team Phantom pickups. Valadez related “The turnout was awesome. Showing our products to enthusiasts and spectators will build interest for mobile electronics products and generate visibility for our dealer Impact Tint and Audio.”

Ampere Audio, based a few miles from Tyler, was also on site. Tim McCellon relayed “Being on site at the event was a great opportunity to show, and demo, our products to a large number of people interested in mobile electronics.”

Brandon Young, Streetz Mag Rimz and Whipz, offered “Working to make events successful is what we do. We have a Street Team of 13 who work to get the word out about events. We look forward to future events with Impact Tint and Audio.”

Visit usaciworldwide.org for more.

Share this:



Tweet

