CRUX Releases Blind Spot & Multi Camera System for Tacoma and Wrangler

RESEDA, CA (07.31.2018) – Crux Interfacing Solutions announced today that it is now shipping the new RFM Interface Line for 2016 and up Toyota Tacoma and the 2007–2017 Jeep Wrangler.

Rich DeSclafani from Crux stated “Another Industry first for CRUX! We are extremely excited to release the newest additions to the RFM Line of products. The RFM-TYT is the first to offer OEM fit, no drill and zero modification side camera mounts for the 3rd gen 2016+ Toyota Tacoma. These cameras allow the camera to cover the whole blind spot by allowing the user to adjust the camera for the perfect viewing angle.”

DeSclafani continued “The interfaces for both systems are specifically designed to integrate with the OEM Infotainments systems and are 100% Plug n’ Play. Crux is pushing hard in the Blind Spot/Multi Camera integration category and these 2 new kits provide huge opportunities for retailers and expeditors to offer high quality products that customers are asking for.”

RFM – BLIND SPOT & MULTI CAMERA SYSTEM LINK: RFM LINE WEB LINK

RFM – TYT PRODUCT VIDEO HERE: TACOMA VIDEO

RFM – WR1 PRODUCT VIDEO HERE: WRANGLER VIDEO

RFM – CAMERAS CLICK THE LINKS:

BLIND SPOT CAMERAS

WIRELESS CAMERA

FRONT CAMERA

RFM-TYT 2016-2018 TACOMA:

• Includes 2 OEM Fit side camera mirror mounts W/CAMERAS

• Backup Camera Input

• 5 Camera/Video Inputs

• 1 audio/video input

• 3 Camera Power Outputs (12V+/1 AMP)

• Uses the steering wheel controls buttons to toggle between the sources

• Turn signals automatically triggers the corresponding side camera.

• Camera/Video Inputs toggled by using the by using the SWC button

• Video In Motion for A/V Input

• Manufactured in Germany

RFM-WR1 2007-2017 WRANGLER:

• Includes 2 fender mount side cameras (NO DRILL MOUNT)

• Backup Camera Input (NO DEALER PROGRAMMING REQUIERED)

• 6 Camera/Video Inputs

• 1 Audio/Video Input

• 1 Audio/Video Output

• 4 Camera Power Outputs (12V+/1 AMP)

• Uses the steering wheel controls buttons to toggle between the sources

• Turn signals automatically triggers the corresponding side camera.

• Camera/Video Inputs toggled by using the by using the SWC button

• Video In Motion

• Manufactured in Germany

Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

