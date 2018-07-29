Automotive Specialty Equipment Market Reaches $43 Billion

DIAMOND BAR, CA (07.30.2018) – The automotive specialty equipment market experienced an eighth straight year of post-recession growth, reaching $43 billion in 2017, as reported in the 2018 SEMA Market Report. This number represents a 4% growth over the previous year and is projected to increase through the end of 2018.

Highlights from the 2018 SEMA Market Report include:

Pickup products accounted for $12.44 billion (29%) of sales in 2017

In-store purchases accounted for roughly two-thirds of all retail sales in 2017

33% of all specialty-equipment consumers were under 30 years old

42% of all forced induction products (turbochargers, superchargers, etc.) purchased were DIY installed

The 2018 SEMA Market Report is filled with additional details about the state of the industry and how products are bought, obtained and installed. The 82-page report also includes information on specialty automotive consumers, key industry and economic trends, and insights into the vehicles on the road.

The free report is available for download at www.sema.org/research. For more information, contact Gavin Knapp via email at gavink@sema.org.

Share this:



Tweet

